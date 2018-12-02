M. WardBorn 4 October 1973
M. Ward
1973-10-04
M. Ward Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Stephen "M." Ward (born October 4, 1973) is a singer-songwriter and guitarist from Portland, Oregon. Ward's solo work is a mixture of folk and blues-inspired Americana analog recordings; he has released nine albums since 1999, primarily through independent label Merge Records. In addition to his solo work, he is a member of pop duo She & Him and folk-rock supergroup Monsters of Folk, and also participates in recording, producing, and playing with multiple other artists.
M. Ward Tracks
Let's Dance
Hi-Fi
Duet For Guitars #3
Transfiguration #1
Poor Boy, Minor Key
Never Had Nobody Like You
Arrival Chorus
Chinese Translation
Poison Cup
Fuel For Fire
To Go Home
Right In The Head
Rave On
Slow Driving Man
Girl From Conejo Valley
Poison Cup (live session)
Girl From Conejo Valley (live session)
Temptation (Live in Session)
I Get Ideas
Pirate Dial
Confession - 6 Music Session 7 Apr 2016
Phenomenon
Temptation
Confession
Primitive Girl (6 Music Session, 20 Mar 2012)
I Get Ideas (6 Music Session, 20 Mar 2012)
Clean Slate (6 Music Session, 20 Mar 2012)
I'm Going Higher
