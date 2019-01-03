The Brodsky Quartet is a British string quartet, in existence since 1972, though only Ian Belton and Jacqueline Thomas are original members.

In addition to performing classical music, and in particular the string quartet repertoire of Haydn, Beethoven, Schubert, Bartók and Shostakovich, they have collaborated with such rock and pop figures as Björk, Elvis Costello and Paul McCartney. They perform the "Strings" on Björk's "Family Tree" collection.

The quartet used to perform standing up. Jacqueline Thomas had her cello fitted with an extra-long spike and used a small stool under her left foot, so that the instrument could rest against her bent knee.[citation needed]

In May 1998 the Brodsky Quartet was presented with a Royal Philharmonic Society Award for an outstanding contribution to the world of music.

As well as their performance and recording work, the Brodsky Quartet are currently the visiting quartet at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, where they regularly tutor young chamber music ensembles who attend the academy. For many years[when?] they taught and performed at the Dartington International Summer School.