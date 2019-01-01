Erica Iji
Erica Iji Biography (Wikipedia)
Erica iJi aka EJ is a British singer-songwriter. She was born in Plymouth to an English mother and Nigerian father. She now lives in London. Her notable works include the track 'It's Over' which featured on Ministry of Sound's popular Bassline compilation "The sound of Bassline 2".
Erica's vocals have also featured on the album 'Scratch Came Scratch Saw Scratch Conquered' by the pioneering dub and reggae producer Lee "Scratch" Perry. Released in 2008,"SCSSSC" went to number 8 in the Billboard World Music airplay chart in the US. The Track entitled 'Heavy Voodoo' also featured legendary rolling stones man Keith Richards on guitar.
