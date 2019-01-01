Craig Doerge (born 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio) is an American keyboard player, songwriter and session musician.

He began playing in a college band at Hartford, Connecticut, and then moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1960s to work as a studio player and songwriter with A&M Records, and with Jim Keltner and others playing on cartoon soundtracks. After appearing on the GTOs album Permanent Damage, he teamed up with Judy Henske and Jerry Yester in the band Rosebud, later marrying Henske. From the early 1970s he appeared on many sessions. Initially these included albums by Lee Hazlewood and Linda Ronstadt, and he also recorded a solo album for Columbia Records in 1974.

He also formed The Section, a session supergroup, with Danny Kortchmar, Leland Sklar and Russ Kunkel, which recorded three mostly instrumental LPs in the early to mid-1970s. This band continued through the 1980s in recordings and as a touring back-up band for Crosby, Stills and Nash, James Taylor and Jackson Browne.

Doerge has also collaborated as a songwriter with Browne, David Crosby, Paul Williams and others, and has worked on movie soundtracks. In recent years he has produced two albums for his wife, Judy Henske.