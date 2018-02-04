Jean GuillouFrench composer and organist. Born 18 April 1930
Jean Guillou
1930-04-18
Jean Guillou Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Victor Arthur Guillou (born April 18, 1930) is a French composer, organist, pianist, and pedagogue.
Jean Guillou Tracks
FILL for Choir and Organ 040218 Bach/Guillou - Badinerie
Johann Sebastian Bach
March (The Love for Three Oranges)
Sergei Prokofiev
Cantabile
César Franck
18 Variations. Op.3
Jean Guillou
Organ Sonata No 1 in E flat major, BWV 525
Johann Sebastian Bach
Icare
Jean Guillou
Jean Guillou Links
