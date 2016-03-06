Lou BennettIndigenous Australian musician
Lou Bennett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6551ff4e-55dd-4bec-ade4-81843f529817
Lou Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou Bennett is an Indigenous Australian musician and actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lou Bennett Tracks
Sort by
Yellow Bird
Jessica Mauboy
Yellow Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rszgc.jpglink
Yellow Bird
Last played on
Back to artist