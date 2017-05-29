Lonesome SundownBorn 12 December 1928. Died 23 April 1995
Lonesome Sundown
1928-12-12
Lonesome Sundown Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornelius Green III (December 12, 1928 – April 23, 1995), known professionally as Lonesome Sundown, was an American blues musician, best known for his recordings for Excello Records in the 1950s and early 1960s.
Lonesome Sundown Tracks
I'm Gonna Stick To You Baby
I'm a Mojo Man
You're Playin' Hookey
Lost Without Love
