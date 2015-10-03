The D.O.T.Project involving Mike Skinner & Robert Harvey. Formed 2011
The D.O.T.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7mx.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65479e36-9d31-4f3a-adce-2793acf48572
The D.O.T. Tracks
Sort by
Blood, Sweat & Tears (Scroobius Pip Remix)
The D.O.T.
Blood, Sweat & Tears (Scroobius Pip Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
How We All Lie
The D.O.T.
How We All Lie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
How We All Lie
Last played on
Blood, Sweat And Tears (MRK1 remix)
The D.O.T.
Blood, Sweat And Tears (MRK1 remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
Blood Sweat & Tears (Murkage Cartel Remix)
The D.O.T.
Blood Sweat & Tears (Murkage Cartel Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
Blood Sweat & Tears (Murkage Cartel Remix)
Last played on
Blood, Sweat & Tears
The D.O.T.
Blood, Sweat & Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
Blood, Sweat & Tears
Last played on
Don't Look At The Road
The D.O.T.
Don't Look At The Road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
Don't Look At The Road
Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nico Bentley Remix)
The D.O.T.
Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nico Bentley Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nico Bentley Remix)
Left Alone
The D.O.T.
Left Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
Left Alone
Most of My Time
The D.O.T.
Most of My Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
Most of My Time
You Never Asked (Man Like Me Remix)
The D.O.T.
You Never Asked (Man Like Me Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
And A Hero
The D.O.T.
And A Hero
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7mx.jpglink
And A Hero
Last played on
The D.O.T. Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist