Kai TracidBorn 17 January 1972
Kai Tracid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6546b116-81c8-4783-9219-19f6e8f3c020
Kai Tracid Biography (Wikipedia)
Kai Tracid (born as Kai Franz on 17 January 1972 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany) is a trance DJ and producer. The name Tracid originates from the combination of the two music genres trance and acid. In 2009 he stopped making music and co-founded a yoga centre ([1]).
In Germany he became famous with his first single, "Your Own Reality". In 1998 he gained worldwide fame with Liquid Skies. In November 2001 he got his first Top-10 hit in the German single charts. Since 2000 he releases his records under his own record company Tracid Traxxx.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kai Tracid Tracks
Sort by
Kai Tracid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist