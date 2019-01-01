Kai Tracid (born as Kai Franz on 17 January 1972 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany) is a trance DJ and producer. The name Tracid originates from the combination of the two music genres trance and acid. In 2009 he stopped making music and co-founded a yoga centre ([1]).

In Germany he became famous with his first single, "Your Own Reality". In 1998 he gained worldwide fame with Liquid Skies. In November 2001 he got his first Top-10 hit in the German single charts. Since 2000 he releases his records under his own record company Tracid Traxxx.