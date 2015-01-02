Yak BallzUS underground rapper. Born 13 April 1982
1982-04-13
Yak Ballz, born Yashar Zadeh is an American independent hip hop artist, who was brought up in Flushing, Queens, New York. He is one of the original members of The Weathermen. He is also a member of Cardboard City.
Hypetronic
Yak Ballz
Hypetronic
Hypetronic
