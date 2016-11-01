Timothy Hutchins is a Canadian classical flute player.

Principal flute of the Montreal Symphony Orchestra since 1978, Timothy Hutchins has received international critical acclaim for his work as a concerto soloist, as a duo recitalist with his wife, pianist Janet Creaser Hutchins, and as a chamber musician. He has appeared extensively as soloist with the OSM: notably with Charles Dutoit. Timothy Hutchins has appeared as guest principal with the Boston Symphony Orchestra with Seiji Ozawa, Vladimir Ashkenazy, and with Leonard Bernstein at the latter’s last appearance, recording Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony at Tanglewood. As guest principal he has performed and toured with the New York Philharmonic under Zubin Mehta and Kurt Masur. He was principal flute of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for the 2003-04 season.

Mr. Hutchins is professor of flute at McGill University. Many of his students perform with leading orchestras around the world.