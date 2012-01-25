Julie Potash (born March 20, 1978), also known as Hesta Prynn, is an American musician, singer/rapper from Long Island, New York. She began her career in music as one-third of the all-female hip-hop group Northern State. After the band broke up she started focusing on solo material. In July 2010 she released an EP entitled Can We Go Wrong and followed it with a second EP, "We Could Fall in Love," in August 2012. She currently lives in New York City and travels the world as a DJ and pop music ghostwriter.