Simon Solomon Webbe (born 30 March 1978) is an English singer-songwriter, actor, rapper and music manager. He is best known as a member of the British boy band Blue, forming in 2000 before splitting in 2005 and reforming in 2009, selling over 15 million records. Webbe released two solo studio albums in 2005 and 2006, sold over 700,000 records worldwide and had five UK Top 40 singles.