Simon WebbeBorn 30 March 1979
Simon Webbe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-03-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65414866-f572-4636-a19e-45a47739f334
Simon Webbe Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Solomon Webbe (born 30 March 1978) is an English singer-songwriter, actor, rapper and music manager. He is best known as a member of the British boy band Blue, forming in 2000 before splitting in 2005 and reforming in 2009, selling over 15 million records. Webbe released two solo studio albums in 2005 and 2006, sold over 700,000 records worldwide and had five UK Top 40 singles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Webbe Tracks
Sort by
No Worries
Simon Webbe
No Worries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Worries
Last played on
Coming Around Again
Simon Webbe
Coming Around Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Around Again
Last played on
Sunshine (Love Like That)
Simon Webbe
Sunshine (Love Like That)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0671d4f.jpglink
Sunshine (Love Like That)
Last played on
Nothing Without You
Simon Webbe
Nothing Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bymct.jpglink
Nothing Without You
Last played on
Flash Back
Simon Webbe
Flash Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flash Back
Last played on
Simon Webbe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lemar: "I'm staying!"
-
Craig David
-
Craig David In Depth with DJ Target
-
“Rewind was one of the moments that changed everything” – Craig David goes In Depth
-
Craig David’s debut album was born out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!
-
Craig David joins the Swansea Biggest Weekend line up!
-
Craig David performs Walking Away
-
The Best Bits from our Sounds Like Friday Night co-hosts
-
Craig David gets grilled by Greg’s fake granny
-
The BBC Music Introducing Uploader: Behind the scenes
Back to artist