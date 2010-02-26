Mind FunkFormed 1989
Mind Funk
1989
Mind Funk Biography (Wikipedia)
Mind Funk (spelled Mindfunk on later releases) were an American rock band containing members of Chemical Waste and several other bands. The band was originally known as "Mind Fuck" but were forced by Epic Records to change their name. They signed to the Sony/Epic-label and released their self-titled debut album in 1991. Guitarist Jason Everman, known for stints on guitar and bass with Nirvana and Soundgarden, joined and later left in September 1994 to join the US Army 2nd Ranger Battalion and the Special Forces. Louis Svitek went on to later perform with Ministry and has since opened his new recording studio and label, Wu-Li Records. John Monte also later performed with Ministry.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mind Funk Tracks
Ride & Drive
Mind Funk
Ride & Drive
Ride & Drive
Last played on
