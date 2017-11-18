Hannibal Lokumbe (born Marvin Peterson on November 11, 1948 in Smithville, Texas) also known mononymously as Hannibal, is an American jazz trumpeter and composer.

He attended North Texas State University from 1967 to 1969. During his time at university, he led a local band the Soulmasters which was a souljazz/funk group. One recording is known from this period before he moved to New York in 1970.[not in citation given]

His oratorio African Portraits, which premiered in Carnegie Hall in 1990 by the American Composers Orchestra, has been performed 55 times by major orchestras, with the most notable performance being that by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The work traces the African American experience by combining West African music, blues, jazz, and classical music.

In 2009 he won a Fellow Award in Music from United States Artists. As of 2010, Lokumbe resides in Bastrop, Texas.