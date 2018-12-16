Freddie HartCountry, Nashville Sound, US. Born 21 December 1926. Died 27 October 2018
Freddie Hart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926-12-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/653d14e5-58ce-4596-a1d3-364c64564b09
Freddie Hart Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Segrest (December 21, 1926 – October 27, 2018), known professionally as Freddie Hart, was an American country musician and songwriter best known for his chart-topping country song and lone pop hit "Easy Loving," which won the Country Music Association Song of the Year award in 1971 and 1972.
Hart charted singles from 1953 to 1987, and later became a gospel singer. He performed at music festivals and other venues until he died.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Freddie Hart Tracks
Sort by
Snatch it and grab it
Freddie Hart
Snatch it and grab it
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Snatch it and grab it
Last played on
Dig Boy Dig
Freddie Hart
Dig Boy Dig
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dig Boy Dig
Last played on
Divorce Is Hell To Pay
Freddie Hart
Divorce Is Hell To Pay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Divorce Is Hell To Pay
Last played on
Mr Fool
Freddie Hart
Mr Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Fool
Last played on
The Keys In The Mailbox
Freddie Hart
The Keys In The Mailbox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Keys In The Mailbox
Last played on
My Hang Up Is You
Freddie Hart
My Hang Up Is You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Hang Up Is You
Last played on
Roses Are Red
Freddie Hart
Roses Are Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roses Are Red
Last played on
Easy Loving
Freddie Hart
Easy Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Loving
Last played on
Hank Williams Guitar
Freddie Hart
Hank Williams Guitar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hank Williams Guitar
Last played on
The Pleasure's All Mine
Freddie Hart
The Pleasure's All Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pleasure's All Mine
Last played on
Freddie Hart Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist