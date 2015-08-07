Paul Richard Epworth (b. 25 July 1974) is an English record producer, musician, and songwriter. His work with artists include Adele, Rihanna, and Maxïmo Park amongst many others. He is a member of the Music Producers Guild and is the founder and owner of the independent record label, Wolf Tone, having released music from Glass Animals, Rosie Lowe, The Horrors and Plaitum. He has won 'Producer of the Year' at the BRIT Awards three times, the most recent in 2015.

He has won five Grammy Awards, as well as the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Skyfall".