Say Sue MeIndie pop / rock. Formed 2012
Say Sue Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05703qn.jpg
2012
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6533674b-9d30-4328-bdfe-92318e12e53a
Say Sue Me Tracks
Too Expensive Christmas Tree
Say Sue Me
Too Expensive Christmas Tree
Christmas, It's Not A Biggie
Say Sue Me
Christmas, It's Not A Biggie
After This Winter
Say Sue Me
After This Winter
We Just
Say Sue Me
We Just
Beginning To See The Light
Say Sue Me
Beginning To See The Light
Just Joking Around
Say Sue Me
Just Joking Around
Let it Begin
Say Sue Me
Let it Begin
I Just Wanna Dance
Say Sue Me
I Just Wanna Dance
B Lover
Say Sue Me
B Lover
Old Town
Say Sue Me
Old Town
But I Like You
Say Sue Me
But I Like You
About The Courage To Become Somebody's Past
Say Sue Me
Rockaway Beach
Say Sue Me
Rockaway Beach
Ours
Say Sue Me
Ours
Good For Some Reason
Say Sue Me
Good For Some Reason
After Falling Asleep
Say Sue Me
After Falling Asleep
My Problem
Say Sue Me
My Problem
Old Town (Radio Edit)
Say Sue Me
Old Town (Radio Edit)
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
Say Sue Me, The School, Estrons, The Nightingales, Tigercats, Vic Godard & The Subway Sect, Kidsmoke, Tugboat Captain, Go-Kart Mozart, Mr Ben and the Bens, HANA2K, Oh Peas!, Kermes, Mikey Collins, Simon Love & The Old Romantics, Virgina Wing, Live, Do Nothing, Asha Jane, All Ashore!, She's Got Spies, Rosehip Teahouse, Big Thing (UK) and Accü (Wales)
The Gate Arts & Community Centre, Cardiff, UK
29
Apr
2019
Say Sue Me, Otoboke Beaver and drinking boys & girls choir
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
30
Apr
2019
Say Sue Me, Otoboke Beaver and drinking boys & girls choir
The Musician Pub, Leicester, UK
1
May
2019
Say Sue Me, Otoboke Beaver and drinking boys & girls choir
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
2
May
2019
Say Sue Me, Otoboke Beaver and drinking boys & girls choir
Scala, London, UK
