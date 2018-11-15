Leonard CohenBorn 21 September 1934. Died 7 November 2016
Leonard Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Norman Cohen CC GOQ (September 21, 1934 – November 7, 2016) was a Canadian singer-songwriter, poet and novelist. His work explored religion, politics, isolation, sexuality and personal relationships. Cohen was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was invested as a Companion of the Order of Canada, the nation's highest civilian honour. In 2011, Cohen received one of the Prince of Asturias Awards for literature and the ninth Glenn Gould Prize.
Cohen pursued a career as a poet and novelist during the 1950s and early 1960s; he did not launch a music career until 1967, at the age of 33. His first album, Songs of Leonard Cohen (1967), was followed by three more albums of folk music: Songs from a Room (1969), Songs of Love and Hate (1971) and New Skin for the Old Ceremony (1974). His 1977 record Death of a Ladies' Man was co-written and produced by Phil Spector, which was a move away from Cohen's previous minimalist sound. In 1979, Cohen returned with the more traditional Recent Songs, which blended his acoustic style with jazz and Oriental and Mediterranean influences. Perhaps Cohen's most famous song, "Hallelujah" was first released on his studio album Various Positions in 1984. I'm Your Man in 1988 marked Cohen's turn to synthesized productions and remains his most popular album. In 1992, Cohen released its follow-up, The Future, which had dark lyrics and references to political and social unrest.
- Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061r345.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061r345.jpg2018-03-20T15:17:00.000ZAlexandra takes it to the next level with her own version of the Leonard Cohen super-song Hallelujah, in the Radio 2 Piano Room for Ken Bruce.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061r0cs
Alexandra Burke performs Hallelujah
- This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eyehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05768lv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05768lv.jpg2017-06-26T15:30:00.000ZCanadian bass-baritone Gerald Finley performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah live on In Tune, as part of Radio 3's Canada 150 celebrations.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057677v
This opera singer's cover of Hallelujah may well bring a tear to your eye
- "I've heard there was a secret chord"... Jacob Collier's stunning tribute to Leonard Cohenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g0pfr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04g0pfr.jpg2016-11-11T18:45:00.000ZThe jazz singer performs Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah live on Radio 3's In Tunehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04g0pvg
"I've heard there was a secret chord"... Jacob Collier's stunning tribute to Leonard Cohen
- So long, Leonard Cohenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br510.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01br510.jpg2016-11-11T15:06:00.000ZIn a special edition of the music news Radcliffe and Maconie are joined by Clare Crane as they look back at the life of Leonard Cohen, who has died aged 82.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fznqk
So long, Leonard Cohen
- Leonard Cohen: "I've always had the sense of being able to do exactly what I wanted as it came to me"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fzkz3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fzkz3.jpg2016-11-11T14:48:00.000ZLeonard Cohen and Anjani, on Steve Wright In The Afternoon in April 2007.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fzl7c
Leonard Cohen: "I've always had the sense of being able to do exactly what I wanted as it came to me"
- Leonard Cohen speaks about how he wrote Hallelujahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fys02.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fys02.jpg2016-11-11T11:51:00.000ZCohen on Bob Dylan, rhyming dictionaries and Hallelujah in a rare interview from 2007.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fys0t
Leonard Cohen speaks about how he wrote Hallelujah
- Leonard Cohen speaks to Mark Lawson in a rare interview from 2007https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fymcb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fymcb.jpg2016-11-11T11:20:00.000ZThe Canadian singer on the art of songwriting and becoming a Buddhist monk in the 1990s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fymcr
Leonard Cohen speaks to Mark Lawson in a rare interview from 2007
- Leonard Cohen is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vty0b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vty0b.jpg2015-06-28T19:50:00.000ZLeonard Cohen is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vty1b
Leonard Cohen is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
- The enduring power of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujahhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02plhl2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02plhl2.jpg2015-04-20T14:49:00.000ZAlexandra Burke and music journalist Alan Light relate how three different versions of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah came to chart in the UK - at the same time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02plgqw
The enduring power of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah
Leonard Cohen Tracks
Tower of Song
Bird on the Wire
Take This Waltz
You Know Who I Am (Top Gear, 11 Aug 1968)
So Long, Marianne
Hallelujah
Wandering Heart (The Road Is Too Long)
In My Secret Life
The Partisan
I'm Your Man
Who By Fire
You Want It Darker
Suzanne
Closing Time
Hey, That's No Way To Say Goodbye
Alexandra Leaving
Night Comes On
Nevermind
Dance Me To the End of Love
First We Take Manhattan
The Future
Sisters Of Mercy
Chelsea Hotel #2
Glastonbury: 2008
