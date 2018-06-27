Wave Machines was an English art pop band formed in Liverpool in 2007. The band released singles "The Greatest Escape We Ever Made" and "I Go I Go I Go" on Chess Club Records before signing with Neapolitan Music Limited in 2008. Three further singles, "Keep The Lights On", a newly recorded version of "I Go I Go I Go" and "Punk Spirit" followed.

The band's debut album Wave If You're Really There was released in June 2009. It received favourable reviews from NME. Clash (magazine) and Artrocker (magazine)

The group has performed a number of live sessions on BBC 6 Music on shows presented by Lauren Laverne, George Lamb and Marc Riley, as well as sessions on other stations for Huw Stephens, John Kennedy and Rob da Bank.

The band performed live at Jodrell Bank Observatory for Jodrell Bank Live on 2 July 2011 alongside The Flaming Lips and British Sea Power.

Wave Machines won the 9th annual Independent Music Awards Vox Pop vote for best Dance/Electronica song "Keep the Lights On". The video for "Keep The Lights On" was awarded best choreography at the 2011 UK Music Video Awards.