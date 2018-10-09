Rupert Marshall-LuckBorn 1976
Rupert Marshall-Luck
1976
Rupert Marshall-Luck Biography (Wikipedia)
Rupert Marshall-Luck (born Rupert Luck) is a British violinist and musicologist.
After reading Music at Cambridge University, he was awarded a postgraduate scholarship to continue his studies with the eminent pedagogue Simon Fischer and thereafter won a Distinction for his degree of Master of Music. He now appears as soloist and recitalist at major festivals and venues throughout the UK as well as in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and the USA. He is married to Em Marshall-Luck, the organiser of the English Music Festival.
Rupert Marshall-Luck Tracks
Partita In D Minor - mvmt 1 & 2
Hubert Parry
Partita In D Minor - mvmt 1 & 2
Partita In D Minor - mvmt 1 & 2
Performer
Last played on
Freundschaftslieder
Hubert Parry
Freundschaftslieder
Freundschaftslieder
Performer
Last played on
Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra
Percy Sherwood
Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra
Concerto for violin, cello and orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Past BBC Events
English Music Festival
Dorchester Abbey
2014-05-23T07:03:22
23
May
2014
English Music Festival
19:30
Dorchester Abbey
