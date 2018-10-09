Rupert Marshall-Luck (born Rupert Luck) is a British violinist and musicologist.

After reading Music at Cambridge University, he was awarded a postgraduate scholarship to continue his studies with the eminent pedagogue Simon Fischer and thereafter won a Distinction for his degree of Master of Music. He now appears as soloist and recitalist at major festivals and venues throughout the UK as well as in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and the USA. He is married to Em Marshall-Luck, the organiser of the English Music Festival.