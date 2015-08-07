Verma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/652f0aaf-de9d-4d92-8c67-9150fa75c7a7
Verma Tracks
Sort by
Sacrifice
Verma
Sacrifice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sacrifice
Last played on
Regolith
Verma
Regolith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Regolith
Last played on
The Traveller
Verma
The Traveller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Traveller
Last played on
Chrome
Verma
Chrome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chrome
Last played on
Verma Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist