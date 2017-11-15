Sergey YakovenkoBorn 19 July 1937
Sergey Yakovenko
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1937-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/652ce5ba-acde-40c6-89aa-bfa6329ba3e2
Sergey Yakovenko Tracks
Sort by
The Miller
Alexander Sergeyevich Dargomyzhsky
The Miller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Miller
Last played on
Rayak
Dmitri Shostakovich
Rayak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
Rayak
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Spring, Op 20
Sergei Rachmaninov
Spring, Op 20
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Spring, Op 20
Last played on
Back to artist