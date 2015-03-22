FFHFar From Home, Christian band
FFH
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/652ce480-5f04-4601-9e2d-9b41b42a5ce6
FFH Biography (Wikipedia)
FFH (Far From Home) is a Contemporary Christian band from Lancaster, Pennsylvania in the United States. The band is occasionally known as Far From Home.
Formed in 1993, FFH released six independent projects before being signed by Essential Records. Since then, they have released seven studio albums, as well as a "greatest-hits" album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
FFH Tracks
Sort by
Your Life Is Love To Me
FFH
Your Life Is Love To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Life Is Love To Me
Last played on
FFH Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist