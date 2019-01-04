Marta Marrero (born May 18, 1969), known as Martika, is an American singer-songwriter and actress, who released two internationally successful albums in the late 1980s and early 1990s, selling over four million copies worldwide. Her biggest hit was "Toy Soldiers" which peaked at number 1 for two weeks in the American charts in mid-1989. She also played Gloria for the first three seasons of a children musical show Kids Incorporated from 1984–1986 and performed its theme song.