Michael Sanderling Born 21 February 1967
Michael Sanderling
1967-02-21
Michael Sanderling Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Sanderling (born 21 February 1967 in Berlin) is a German conductor and violoncellist.
Michael Sanderling Tracks
Metamorphosen
Richard Strauss
Last played on
Verklärte Nacht, Op 4
Arnold Schoenberg
Ensemble
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 in D major D.200
Franz Schubert, Orchestra della Svizzera italiana & Michael Sanderling
Composer
Concerto no. 1 in D major Op.19 for violin and orchestra
Sergei Prokofiev
Performer
L'Italiana in Algeri (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
Cello Concerto in C major - last movement
Joseph Haydn
Last played on
Konzertstück in F major, Op 86 (1st mvt)
Robert Schumann
Ensemble
Last played on
Pastoral from 'An English Suite'
CHH Parry & Michael Sanderling
Composer
Last played on
Souvenir de Florence Op.70, arr. for string orchestra [orig. for string sextet]
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-18
18
Aug
1993
Royal Albert Hall
