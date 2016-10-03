Lou BarlowBorn 17 July 1966
Lou Barlow
1966-07-17
Lou Barlow Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Knox Barlow (born July 17, 1966) is an American alternative rock musician and songwriter. A founding member of the groups Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh and The Folk Implosion, Barlow is credited with helping to pioneer the lo-fi style of rock music in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His first band, in Amherst, Massachusetts, was Deep Wound. Barlow was born in Dayton, Ohio and was raised in Jackson, Michigan and Westfield, Massachusetts.
Barlow has released three solo albums, the latest, Brace The Wave, of which appeared on September 4, 2015.
Lou Barlow Tracks
Imagined Life (6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2004)
Lou Barlow
Imagined Life (6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2004)
Mary (6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2004)
Lou Barlow
Mary (6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2004)
Mary (6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2004)
Holding Back The Year (6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2004)
Lou Barlow
Holding Back The Year (6 Music Session, 14 Dec 2004)
Mary
Lou Barlow
Mary
Mary
Wave
Lou Barlow
Wave
Wave
Moving
Lou Barlow
Moving
Moving
The One I Call
Lou Barlow
The One I Call
The One I Call
Sharing
Lou Barlow
Sharing
Sharing
The Right
Lou Barlow
The Right
The Right
