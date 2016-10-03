Louis Knox Barlow (born July 17, 1966) is an American alternative rock musician and songwriter. A founding member of the groups Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh and The Folk Implosion, Barlow is credited with helping to pioneer the lo-fi style of rock music in the late 1980s and early 1990s. His first band, in Amherst, Massachusetts, was Deep Wound. Barlow was born in Dayton, Ohio and was raised in Jackson, Michigan and Westfield, Massachusetts.

Barlow has released three solo albums, the latest, Brace The Wave, of which appeared on September 4, 2015.