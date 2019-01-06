Petri SakariBorn 25 November 1958
Petri Sakari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1958-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65226e23-4b78-45fd-b0cf-9bc0c3124e56
Petri Sakari Tracks
Sort by
Rural Dances (Op.39a)
Ilmari Hannikainen
Rural Dances (Op.39a)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rural Dances (Op.39a)
Last played on
Norwegian Dances, Op 35
Edvard Grieg
Norwegian Dances, Op 35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Norwegian Dances, Op 35
Last played on
Suite for oboe and strings (Op.32)
Tauno Pylkkänen
Suite for oboe and strings (Op.32)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite for oboe and strings (Op.32)
Orchestra
Last played on
Play of the Elves
Franz Berwald
Play of the Elves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0nd.jpglink
Play of the Elves
Last played on
The White Reindeer (Valkoinen puura) - suite for orchestra (1952)
Einar Englund
The White Reindeer (Valkoinen puura) - suite for orchestra (1952)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The White Reindeer (Valkoinen puura) - suite for orchestra (1952)
Last played on
Symphonic Poem 'Wettlauf'
Franz Berwald
Symphonic Poem 'Wettlauf'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0nd.jpglink
Symphonic Poem 'Wettlauf'
Last played on
Piano Concerto, Op 7
Ilmari Hannikainen
Piano Concerto, Op 7
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto, Op 7
Last played on
Norwegian Dance, Op 35 No 3
Edvard Grieg
Norwegian Dance, Op 35 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Norwegian Dance, Op 35 No 3
Last played on
Swedish Rhapsody No 2, Op 24 (Uppsala Rhapsody)
Hugo Alfvén
Swedish Rhapsody No 2, Op 24 (Uppsala Rhapsody)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Swedish Rhapsody No 2, Op 24 (Uppsala Rhapsody)
Last played on
Concert piece for piano and orchestra (Op.9)
Ernst Mielck
Concert piece for piano and orchestra (Op.9)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concert piece for piano and orchestra (Op.9)
Last played on
Memory of the Norwegian Alps
Franz Berwald
Memory of the Norwegian Alps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc0nd.jpglink
Memory of the Norwegian Alps
Last played on
Romanza for violin and orchestra Op. 6
Arni Bjornsson, Iceland Symphony Orchestra & Petri Sakari
Romanza for violin and orchestra Op. 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9kx.jpglink
Romanza for violin and orchestra Op. 6
Composer
Last played on
Swedish Rhapsody No.1: Midsummer Vigil
Hugo Alfvén
Swedish Rhapsody No.1: Midsummer Vigil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Swedish Rhapsody No.1: Midsummer Vigil
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande - incidental music Op.46; no.1. At the castle gate
Jean Sibelius
Pelleas et Melisande - incidental music Op.46; no.1. At the castle gate
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Pelleas et Melisande - incidental music Op.46; no.1. At the castle gate
Last played on
Back to artist