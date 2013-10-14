Too Slim and the TaildraggersFormed 1986
Too Slim and the Taildraggers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/651f5d2d-eb22-49f0-9e5a-fd37d962ca8a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Too Slim and the Taildraggers is an American blues rock band formed in 1986 in Spokane, Washington, United States. The band has had six albums peak in the top 10 of the Billboard Top Blues Albums. Members currently consist of Tim "Too Slim" Langford (lead vocals, guitar), Robert Kearnes (bass, vocals) and Jeffrey "Shakey" Fowlkes (drums). The band is located in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.
To date, Too Slim and the Taildraggers have released 14 studio albums and five live albums. The Fortune Teller (2007), Free Your Mind (2009), Shiver (2011), Blue Heart (2013), and Blood Moon (2016) all charted in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Blues Albums, peaking at numbers 9, 5, 9, 3, and 6 respectively.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Good To See You Smile Again
Too Slim and the Taildraggers
Good To See You Smile Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist