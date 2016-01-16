Stevie HoangChinese-British RnB singer and producer
Stevie Hoang Biography (Wikipedia)
Stevie Hoang is a British singer and producer signed to Mercury Records. and AVEX. He is best known for writing "Fight for You", a hit single by him and Iyaz from his album Unsigned. The song became an international hit for Jason Derülo in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Stevie Hoang Tracks
One Last Time
Mumzy Stranger
One Last Time
One Last Time
No Coming Back
Stevie Hoang
No Coming Back
No Coming Back
Addicted
Stevie Hoang
Addicted
Addicted
