The FeudLong Island instrumental rock sextet
The Feud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6514bcda-9ee1-40cf-86a0-8e73eadbb5f8
The Feud Tracks
Sort by
It Ain't Right
The Feud
It Ain't Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv7zh.jpglink
It Ain't Right
Last played on
In between the lines
The Feud
In between the lines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad
The Feud
Mad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad
Last played on
Cosmos
The Feud
Cosmos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cosmos
Last played on
Burn
The Feud
Burn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Burn
Last played on
Give me my mind
The Feud
Give me my mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give me my mind
Last played on
Paperweight
The Feud
Paperweight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paperweight
Last played on
The Feud Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist