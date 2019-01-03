Michael MarraBorn 1952. Died 23 October 2012
Michael Marra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65122926-cd09-421e-833c-04941618e693
Michael Marra Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Marra (17 February 1952 – 23 October 2012) was a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician from Dundee, Scotland. Known as the Bard of Dundee, Marra was a solo performer who toured the UK and performed in arts centres, theatres, folk clubs and village halls. While mainly known as a songwriter, he also worked extensively in theatre, radio and television. His songwriting was rooted in Scottish life and he found an audience within and beyond the folk music scene, which led to him working as a support musician for performers including Van Morrison, The Proclaimers, Barbara Dickson and Deacon Blue. His song "Hermless" was somewhat humorously suggested as a potential Scottish national anthem.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Marra Tracks
Sort by
All Will Be Well
Michael Marra
All Will Be Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Will Be Well
Last played on
Neil Gow's Apprentice
Michael Marra
Neil Gow's Apprentice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Neil Gow's Apprentice
Last played on
Hamish
Michael Marra
Hamish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hamish
Last played on
Hermless
Michael Marra
Hermless
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hermless
Last played on
Johnny Hallyday
Michael Marra
Johnny Hallyday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Hallyday
Last played on
Happed In Mist
Michael Marra
Happed In Mist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happed In Mist
Last played on
Frida Kahlo's Visit To The Taybridge Bar
Michael Marra
Frida Kahlo's Visit To The Taybridge Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frida Kahlo's Visit To The Taybridge Bar
Last played on
If Dundee Was Africa (live)
Michael Marra
If Dundee Was Africa (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Dundee Was Africa (live)
Last played on
Letter From Perth
Michael Marra
Letter From Perth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letter From Perth
Last played on
Hamish (The Goalie)
Michael Marra
Hamish (The Goalie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hamish (The Goalie)
Last played on
Mincing Wi' Chairlhi
Michael Marra
Mincing Wi' Chairlhi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mincing Wi' Chairlhi
Last played on
Beefhearts And Bones
Michael Marra
Beefhearts And Bones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beefhearts And Bones
Last played on
Mac Rebennack's Visit To Blairgowrie
Michael Marra
Mac Rebennack's Visit To Blairgowrie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mac Rebennack's Visit To Blairgowrie
Last played on
Wise Old Men Of Mount Florida
Michael Marra
Wise Old Men Of Mount Florida
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wise Old Men Of Mount Florida
Last played on
Constable Le Clock
Michael Marra
Constable Le Clock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Constable Le Clock
Last played on
Green Grow The Rashes
Michael Marra
Green Grow The Rashes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Green Grow The Rashes
Last played on
The Guernsey Kitchen Porter
Michael Marra
The Guernsey Kitchen Porter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Guernsey Kitchen Porter
Last played on
Peter
Michael Marra
Peter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peter
Last played on
General Grant's Visit To Dundee
Michael Marra
General Grant's Visit To Dundee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lonesome Death of Francis Clark
Michael Marra
The Lonesome Death of Francis Clark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lonesome Death of Francis Clark
Performer
Last played on
Angela Gunn
Michael Marra
Angela Gunn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angela Gunn
Last played on
Mother Glasgow (Live)
Michael Marra
Mother Glasgow (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother Glasgow (Live)
Last played on
Michael Marra Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Young'uns with the moving story of Matt Ogston in their song 'Be The Man'
-
"Music is the means by which a community appears as such to itself..."
-
Mike Tickell (Kathryn's Dad) leads a riotous version of Cushy Butterfield.
-
Boo Hewerdine - Satellite Town (The Quay Sessions)
-
Boo Hewerdine - Patience of Angels (The Quay Sessions)
-
Boo Hewerdine - The Man That I Am
-
Findlay Napier and Boo Hewerdine - Backseat Bingo
-
Listen to The Young Uns in session for World on 3
Back to artist