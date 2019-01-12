Kate Robbins (born 21 August 1958 in Margate, Kent) is an English actress, comedian, singer and songwriter. She came to prominence in the early 1980s when she scored a No.2 hit on the UK Charts with the song "More Than in Love", while she was appearing in the TV soap opera Crossroads. She went on to become a prolific voice actress, most notably for nine years with the satirical show Spitting Image.