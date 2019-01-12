Kate RobbinsSinger & comedy actor. Born 21 August 1958
Kate Robbins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-08-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6511eae6-912d-4ced-bd52-a0d8029ef4b0
Kate Robbins Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Robbins (born 21 August 1958 in Margate, Kent) is an English actress, comedian, singer and songwriter. She came to prominence in the early 1980s when she scored a No.2 hit on the UK Charts with the song "More Than in Love", while she was appearing in the TV soap opera Crossroads. She went on to become a prolific voice actress, most notably for nine years with the satirical show Spitting Image.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kate Robbins Tracks
Sort by
More Than In Love
Kate Robbins
More Than In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Than In Love
Last played on
Back to artist