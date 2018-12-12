Katarina KarnéusBorn 26 November 1965
Katarina Karnéus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04mqbbn.jpg
1965-11-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65106422-635c-460f-8ecc-2f5b5b08f125
Katarina Karnéus Biography (Wikipedia)
Katarina Esmé Marie Karnéus (born November 26, 1965) is a Swedish mezzo-soprano opera singer, winner of the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, active on many of the opera world's major stages such as the Metropolitan Opera and the Paris Opera, and named Hovsångerska by the King of Sweden in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Katarina Karnéus Tracks
Sort by
Belle nuit, O nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
Jacques Offenbach
Belle nuit, O nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxl3.jpglink
Belle nuit, O nuit d'amour (The Tales of Hoffmann)
Last played on
Die stille Stadt Op.50
Jean Sibelius
Die stille Stadt Op.50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Die stille Stadt Op.50
Zue Rosenzeit from Sechs Lieder Op.48
Edvard Grieg
Zue Rosenzeit from Sechs Lieder Op.48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Zue Rosenzeit from Sechs Lieder Op.48
'Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen!' from Kindertotenlieder
Gustav Mahler
'Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen!' from Kindertotenlieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
'Oft denk' ich, sie sind nur ausgegangen!' from Kindertotenlieder
Orchestra
5 Ruckert-Lieder for voice and orch
Gustav Mahler
5 Ruckert-Lieder for voice and orch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
5 Ruckert-Lieder for voice and orch
Love songs of Hafiz: Eternal Youth
Karol Szymanowski
Love songs of Hafiz: Eternal Youth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Love songs of Hafiz: Eternal Youth
Last played on
Minstrels, Op 25 No 1
Edvard Grieg
Minstrels, Op 25 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Minstrels, Op 25 No 1
Last played on
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
Six Songs Op.50
Jean Sibelius
Six Songs Op.50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Six Songs Op.50
Last played on
Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen
Gustav Mahler
Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen
Last played on
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 1
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra part 1
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and piano
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Wesendonck-Lieder for voice and piano
Sjal och landskap for voice and piano
Gösta Nystroem
Sjal och landskap for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mqbbn.jpglink
Sjal och landskap for voice and piano
7 Songs of Runeberg Op.13 for voice and piano
Jean Sibelius
7 Songs of Runeberg Op.13 for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
7 Songs of Runeberg Op.13 for voice and piano
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich atmet' einen linden Duft (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
Duet: Fruhlingsgruss from 10 Lieder im Volkston
Niels Wilhelm Gade
Duet: Fruhlingsgruss from 10 Lieder im Volkston
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5cb.jpglink
Duet: Fruhlingsgruss from 10 Lieder im Volkston
Performer
Sjal Och Landskap - song cycle
Gösta Nystroem
Sjal Och Landskap - song cycle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mqbbn.jpglink
Sjal Och Landskap - song cycle
Performer
6 German Songs Op.48
Edvard Grieg
6 German Songs Op.48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
6 German Songs Op.48
Performer
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert-Lieder)
Gustav Mahler
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert-Lieder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Liebst du um Schönheit (Rückert-Lieder)
Last played on
Lakme, Act 1: Flower Duet
Léo Delibes
Lakme, Act 1: Flower Duet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Lakme, Act 1: Flower Duet
Last played on
Hans und Grethe
Gustav Mahler
Hans und Grethe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Hans und Grethe
Last played on
De Vilda svanarna [The wild swans] for voice and piano
Katarina Karnéus
De Vilda svanarna [The wild swans] for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mqbbn.jpglink
De Vilda svanarna [The wild swans] for voice and piano
Performer
I Manaden Tjaitra for voice and piano
Katarina Karnéus
I Manaden Tjaitra for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mqbbn.jpglink
I Manaden Tjaitra for voice and piano
Performer
Af Lotusdoft och Munens sken for voice and piano
Katarina Karnéus
Af Lotusdoft och Munens sken for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mqbbn.jpglink
Af Lotusdoft och Munens sken for voice and piano
Performer
7 Songs from the Norwegian RT.5.9 [1889-90]
Frederick Delius
7 Songs from the Norwegian RT.5.9 [1889-90]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
7 Songs from the Norwegian RT.5.9 [1889-90]
7 Danish songs RT.3.4 [1897] vers. for voice and piano
Frederick Delius
7 Danish songs RT.3.4 [1897] vers. for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
7 Danish songs RT.3.4 [1897] vers. for voice and piano
6 Songs Op.48
Edvard Grieg
6 Songs Op.48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
6 Songs Op.48
La Mort d'Ophelie for voice and piano
Camille Saint‐Saëns
La Mort d'Ophelie for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
La Mort d'Ophelie for voice and piano
6 Songs Op.107
Robert Schumann
6 Songs Op.107
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
6 Songs Op.107
4 Chansons de Shakespeare Op.28
Ernest Chausson
4 Chansons de Shakespeare Op.28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
4 Chansons de Shakespeare Op.28
Ophelia Leider
Johannes Brahms
Ophelia Leider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ophelia Leider
Performer
Svensk lyrik - series 2, vol.2
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Svensk lyrik - series 2, vol.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Svensk lyrik - series 2, vol.2
4 Visor i folkton [Ballads in folk style] Op.5
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
4 Visor i folkton [Ballads in folk style] Op.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
4 Visor i folkton [Ballads in folk style] Op.5
Marits visor [Marit's songs] Op.12
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Marits visor [Marit's songs] Op.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Marits visor [Marit's songs] Op.12
Sweet Venevil from Songs from the Norwegian
Frederick Delius
Sweet Venevil from Songs from the Norwegian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbm.jpglink
Sweet Venevil from Songs from the Norwegian
Performer
Last played on
Marits visor op.12
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
Marits visor op.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03hbbz6.jpglink
Marits visor op.12
Performer
Last played on
Ich hab' ein gluhend Messer (from Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen)
Gustav Mahler
Ich hab' ein gluhend Messer (from Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ich hab' ein gluhend Messer (from Lieder Eines Fahrenden Gesellen)
Last played on
Flicken kom ifran sin alskings mote (The Tryst)
Jean Sibelius
Flicken kom ifran sin alskings mote (The Tryst)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Flicken kom ifran sin alskings mote (The Tryst)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Schubert and Mahler
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4j8q9
Barbican, London
2014-11-28T07:28:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p024vc98.jpg
28
Nov
2014
BBC SO 2014-15 Season: Schubert and Mahler
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2012: Prom 41: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e825v2
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-12T07:28:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00xggh4.jpg
12
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 41: Schoenberg – Gurrelieder
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebn4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-31T07:28:05
31
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enh8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-06T07:28:05
6
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5m5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-05T07:28:05
5
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 24
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist