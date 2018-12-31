Lady Gaga Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (born March 28, 1986), known professionally as Lady Gaga, is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for her unconventionality and provocative work, as well as visual experimentation. Gaga began performing as a teenager, singing at open mic nights and acting in school plays. She studied at Collaborative Arts Project 21, through New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, before dropping out to pursue a music career. After Def Jam Recordings canceled her contract, Gaga worked as a songwriter for Sony/ATV Music Publishing, where Akon helped her sign a joint deal with Interscope Records and his own label KonLive Distribution in 2007. She rose to prominence the following year with her debut album, the electropop record The Fame, and its chart-topping singles "Just Dance" and "Poker Face". A follow-up EP, The Fame Monster (2009), featuring the singles "Bad Romance", "Telephone", and "Alejandro", also proved successful.
Gaga's second full-length album Born This Way (2011) explored electronic rock and techno-pop. The album peaked atop the US Billboard 200 and sold more than one million copies in the country during its first week. Its title track became the fastest selling song on the iTunes Store with over a million downloads in less than a week. Gaga experimented with EDM on her third studio album Artpop (2013), which reached number one in the US and included the single "Applause". Her collaborative jazz album with Tony Bennett, titled Cheek to Cheek, and her soft rock-influenced fifth studio album, Joanne (2016), also topped the US charts. During this period, Gaga ventured into acting, playing leading roles in the miniseries American Horror Story: Hotel (2015–2016), for which she received a Golden Globe Award, and the critically acclaimed musical romantic drama A Star Is Born (2018). She also contributed to the latter's soundtrack, which made her the only woman to achieve five US number one albums in the...
Lady Gaga doesn't like comparisons with Madonna
Scott chats to Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga chats to Scott Mills
Lady Gaga Tracks
Sort by
Bad Romance
Million Reasons
Shallow
Paparazzi
Always Remember Us This Way
Poker Face
Just Dance (feat. Colby O’Donis)
Judas
Born This Way
Edge Of Glory
Anything Goes
