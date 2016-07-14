Davide CabassiBorn 25 July 1976
Davide Cabassi
1976-07-25
Improvisation on 'Somewhere over the Rainbow'
Harold Arlen
Improvisation on 'Somewhere over the Rainbow'
Improvisation on 'Somewhere over the Rainbow'
Fantasia indiana op. 44b
Ferruccio Busoni
Fantasia indiana op. 44b
Fantasia indiana op. 44b
Conductor
