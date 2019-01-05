HaddawayBorn 9 January 1965
Haddaway
Haddaway Biography (Wikipedia)
Nestor Alexander Haddaway (born January 9, 1965), better known mononymously as Haddaway, is a Trinidadian-born German vocalist and musician best known for his 1993 hit single "What Is Love".
Haddaway Tracks
What Is Love
What Is Love
What Is Love
Rock My Heart
Rock My Heart
Rock My Heart
Upcoming Events
13
Dec
2019
Haddaway, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
14
Dec
2019
Haddaway, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK
18
Dec
2019
Haddaway, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Dr. Alban, Culture Beat, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK
19
Dec
2019
Haddaway, Jenny Berggren, Ace of Base, Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Snap!, Whigfield, Culture Beat, Dr. Alban, C+C Music Factory, Cappella, Rednex, Robin S and La Bouche
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
20
Dec
2019
Haddaway, Jenny Berggren, 2 Unlimited, Whigfield, Culture Beat, Rednex, La Bouche, Vengaboys and Dr. Alban
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
