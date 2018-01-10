Jimmy FontanaBorn 13 November 1934. Died 11 September 2013
Jimmy Fontana
1934-11-13
Jimmy Fontana Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Fontana (13 November 1934 – 11 September 2013) was an Italian actor, composer and singer-songwriter. Two of his most famous songs are "Che sarà", performed also by José Feliciano with Ricchi e Poveri and "Il Mondo".
Il Mondo
Jimmy Fontana
Il Mondo
Il Mondo
