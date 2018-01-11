Konrad JarnotBorn 1972
Konrad Jarnot
1972
Konrad Jarnot Biography (Wikipedia)
Konrad Jarnot (born 1972) is an English baritone who works in opera and oratorio and is a notable performer of Lieder. He is a professor at the Robert Schumann Hochschule.
Konrad Jarnot Tracks
Gebet, D.815
Franz Schubert
Last played on
4 Songs Op 2
Arnold Schoenberg
Performer
Last played on
Der Hochzeitsbraten D.930
Franz Schubert
Last played on
Come, Gentle Night
Edward Elgar
Performer
Last played on
Speak, my Heart!
Edward Elgar
Performer
Last played on
A Song of Autumn
Edward Elgar
Performer
Last played on
4 Lieder, Op 2 No 4 - Waldsonne
Arnold Schoenberg
Performer
4 Lieder, Op 2 No 3 - Erhebung
Arnold Schoenberg
Performer
4 Lieder, Op 2 No 2 - Schenk mir deinen goldenen Kamm
Arnold Schoenberg
Performer
4 Lieder, Op 2 No 1 - Erwartung
Arnold Schoenberg
Performer
A Song of Autumn
Reinild Mees, Sir Edward Elgar & Konrad Jarnot
Performer
Last played on
