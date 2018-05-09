Noah CreshevskyComposer, b. 1945. Born 1945
Noah Creshevsky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/65032a1b-4c30-4aa9-aece-58566b826873
Noah Creshevsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Noah Creshevsky is a composer and electronic musician born in Rochester, New York in 1945. He coined the term hyperrealism to describe his work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noah Creshevsky Tracks
Sort by
Ossi Di Morte
Noah Creshevsky
Ossi Di Morte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ossi Di Morte
Last played on
Hoodlum Priest
Noah Creshevsky
Hoodlum Priest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoodlum Priest
Last played on
Noah Creshevsky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist