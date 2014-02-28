Eoghan Karl Christopher Quigg (pronounced "Owen"; born 12 July 1992) is a pop singer from Dungiven, Northern Ireland, who finished third in the fifth series of the British television music talent contest The X Factor in 2008. As a result of his X Factor success, Quigg was due to be signed by Simon Cowell, X Factor creator/producer and owner and CEO of Syco Records, but was instead signed to RCA after Cowell pulled out. Quigg released an eponymous studio album in 2009, to strongly negative reviews. Quigg competed in the Irish national selection for the chance to represent Ireland in 2014 at the Eurovision Song Contest but finished second.

Quigg joined Coagh United F.C. in 2015, and later Portstewart F.C. in the Northern Ireland Intermediate League.