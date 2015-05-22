SiekieraFormed 1983. Disbanded 1988
Siekiera
1983
Siekiera Biography (Wikipedia)
Siekiera (Axe) was one of the most influential and popular post-punk bands in Poland. With fast, aggressive music and lyrics filled with obscenities, the band was a sensation at the 1984 Jarocin Festival. After lineup changes, the band switched to new wave and dissolved in 1988.
Ludzie Wschodu
Siekiera
