Michael Franti Born 21 April 1966
Michael Franti
1966-04-21
Michael Franti Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Franti (born April 21, 1967) is an American musician, poet, spoken word artist, and singer-songwriter. Michael Franti is known for having participated in many musical projects (most of them with a political and social emphasis), including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy. He is the creator and lead vocalist of his current independent project, Michael Franti & Spearhead, a band that blends hip hop with a variety of other styles including funk, reggae, jazz, folk, and rock. He is also an outspoken supporter for a wide spectrum of peace and social justice issues, and he is especially an advocate for peace in the Middle East.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Franti Tracks
Just To Say I Love You
Michael Franti
Just To Say I Love You
Just To Say I Love You
Last played on
I'm Alive (Life Sounds Like)
Michael Franti
I'm Alive (Life Sounds Like)
I'm Alive (Life Sounds Like)
Last played on
I'm Alive
Michael Franti & Spearhead
I'm Alive
I'm Alive
Last played on
Everyone Deserves Music
Michael Franti
Everyone Deserves Music
The Sound of Sunshine
Michael Franti
The Sound of Sunshine
The Sound of Sunshine
Last played on
Subterranean Homesick Blues
Michael Franti
Subterranean Homesick Blues
Subterranean Homesick Blues
Last played on
Sound Of Sunshine - 6 Music Session 16/05/2011
Michael Franti
Sound Of Sunshine - 6 Music Session 16/05/2011
Sound Of Sunshine - 6 Music Session 16/05/2011
Last played on
