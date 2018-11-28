Blahzay Blahzay
Blahzay Blahzay is an East Coast hip hop group from Brooklyn, New York, composed of DJ P.F. Cuttin' and rapper Outloud. The group released only one album, 1996's Blah Blah Blah. The album contains the group's most successful single, Danger, which peaked at #46 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Danger
Danger
Danger
Danger (Instrumental)
Danger (Instrumental)
Danger (Instrumental)
Deleted Record
Deleted Record
Deleted Record
Danger Danger
Danger Danger
Danger Danger
