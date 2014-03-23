Al CisnerosBorn 1972
Al Cisneros (born September 23, 1973) is an American musician from San Jose, California. He is the singer and bassist for the stoner metal band Sleep. He is also the singer and bassist in the rhythm heavy drone band OM. He was a member of Shrinebuilder and Asbestosdeath and has put out six releases as a solo artist.
