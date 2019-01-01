Lou BegaBorn 13 April 1975
Lou Bega
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02y4n4x.jpg
1975-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/64f9c914-74a0-4f6b-8589-6261851b0ab9
Lou Bega Biography (Wikipedia)
David Lubega (born 13 April 1975), better known by his stage name Lou Bega, is a German mambo recording artist. He is best known for the 1999 song "Mambo No. 5", a remake of Pérez Prado's 1949 instrumental piece. Bega added his own words to the song and sampled the original version extensively. Bega's musical signature consists of combining musical elements of the 1940s and 1950s with modern beats and grooves.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lou Bega Tracks
Sort by
Mambo Number 5
Lou Bega
Mambo Number 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4n4x.jpglink
Mambo Number 5
Last played on
Mambo No.5
Lou Bega
Mambo No.5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y4n4x.jpglink
Mambo No.5
Last played on
Mambo No 5 (A Little Bit Of...)
Lou Bega
Mambo No 5 (A Little Bit Of...)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0215wgw.jpglink
Mambo No 5 (A Little Bit Of...)
Last played on
Lou Bega Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist