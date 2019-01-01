David Lubega (born 13 April 1975), better known by his stage name Lou Bega, is a German mambo recording artist. He is best known for the 1999 song "Mambo No. 5", a remake of Pérez Prado's 1949 instrumental piece. Bega added his own words to the song and sampled the original version extensively. Bega's musical signature consists of combining musical elements of the 1940s and 1950s with modern beats and grooves.