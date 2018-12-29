Dustin LynchBorn 14 May 1985
Dustin Lynch
1985-05-14
Dustin Lynch Biography (Wikipedia)
Dustin Charles Lynch (born May 14, 1985) is an American country music singer and songwriter, signed to Broken Bow Records. Lynch has released three albums for the label: a self-titled album in 2012, Where It's At in 2014, and Current Mood in 2017. He has also released eight singles, of which five have reached the No. 1 position on Country Airplay.
