Fat Larry’s BandFormed 1977. Disbanded 1987
1977
Fat Larry's Band was an American R&B/funk band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which enjoyed some commercial success in the late 1970s and early 1980s, particularly in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
