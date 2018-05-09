Gabriele von BaumbergBorn 24 March 1768. Died 24 July 1839
Gabriele von Baumberg
1768-03-24
Gabriele von Baumberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Gabriele (or Gabriella) von Baumberg (or Bamberg) (24 March 1766 – 24 July 1839), wife of János Batsányi (also Bacsányi), was an Austrian author and poet.
