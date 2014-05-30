Ashley Allyn Roberts (born September 14, 1981) is an American singer-songwriter, dancer, actress, model, presenter, and television personality, best known as a former member of the modern Burlesque group and dance ensemble The Pussycat Dolls. She left the Dolls in February 2010, in order to pursue a solo singing and acting career, but also due to the overemphasis on the group's main singer, Nicole Scherzinger.

Roberts is also well known in the United Kingdom, due to her participation in reality shows such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2012 and The Jump in 2015. She was a judge for two seasons of Dancing on Ice. Roberts co-hosted Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway from 2013 to 2016; when former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt took over. She has also taken part in the 2018 series of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, where she reached the final and currently has the highest average score of any contestant.